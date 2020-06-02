PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:05pm

India crossed the two-lakh mark in the number of reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the figures provided by states and union territories

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of the number of cases and deaths in the country at 10:05pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3791 2407 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 27 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1513 324 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4048 1803 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 301 214 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 558 130 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 22132 9243 556 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 79 57 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 17632 11894 1092 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2652 1069 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 346 128 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 2718 953 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 712 320 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 3796 1403 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1412 627 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 81 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 8420 5221 364 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 72300 31333 2465 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 89 14 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 30 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 13 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 49 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2245 1325 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 83 30 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2342 2017 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 9373 5897 203 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 24586 13706 197 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2792 1491 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 424 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1043 252 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 8532 5078 223 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 6168 2410 263 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 200321 99613 5739 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 8147 4734 238 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 198706 and the death toll at 5598. The ministry said that 95527 people have so far recovered from the infection.