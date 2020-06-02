Punjab govt orders probe into 'scam' at cooperative bank in Amritsar

Punjab govt orders probe into 'scam' at cooperative bank in AmritsarPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 22:31 IST
The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an alleged scam at a cooperative bank in Amritsar
A team of senior audit officers will thoroughly probe the matter, said state Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in an official release. The minister said it was brought to his notice that a “huge scam” had been underway in five cooperative societies--Tarsikka, Saidoke Lehal, Bhattike, Chugawan Sadhpur and Kohala--falling under the jurisdiction of the Tarsikka cooperative bank since 2012-13. It was unearthed during a preliminary inquiry conducted by the managing director of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Varun Roojam, the release said
Randhawa said those found guilty will not be spared.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
- Punjab
- Amritsar
- Tarsikka
- Bhattike
ALSO READ
Lockdown extended in Punjab's Ludhiana till May 31 with some relaxations
Salons open in Punjab after relaxation in lockdown rules
Adityanath shifts blame on Cong govts in Punjab, Rajasthan for accident in UP's Auraiya
Auraiya tragedy: Adityanath shifts blame on Cong govts in Punjab, Rajasthan
RTI helpline launched in Punjab