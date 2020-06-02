Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama, large ammunition seized: J-K DGP
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday morning.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:34 IST
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday morning. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told ANI that two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition was recovered from the killed terrorists.
"Two JeM terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral today morning. Two AK-47, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition recovered from them. Two JeM terrorists were killed in Kulgam on May 30," said Singh He said that there was no collateral damage in both the operations. (ANI)
