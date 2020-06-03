Man ends life after killing sister-in-law in UP

A man has hanged himself in Bisauli area here after shooting his sister-in-law over some dispute, police said on Wednesday. According to the woman's husband, his brother Rahul (24) had returned to the village a few days ago and used to fight with his wife on various pretexts.

Rahul shot his sister-in-law after they had some dispute and later committed suicide by hanging himself, ASP (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said. The ASP said prima facie it appeared to be a matter of family dispute but a detailed probe was underway.

Both the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said..