Man ends life after killing sister-in-law in UP

Man ends life after killing sister-in-law in UPPTI | Badaun | Updated: 03-06-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:22 IST
A man has hanged himself in Bisauli area here after shooting his sister-in-law over some dispute, police said on Wednesday. According to the woman's husband, his brother Rahul (24) had returned to the village a few days ago and used to fight with his wife on various pretexts.
Rahul shot his sister-in-law after they had some dispute and later committed suicide by hanging himself, ASP (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said. The ASP said prima facie it appeared to be a matter of family dispute but a detailed probe was underway.
Both the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said..
