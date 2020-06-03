Jhansi police develops dual-purpose PPE kits for COVID-19, rain

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district has designed a transparent personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for its personnel that will serve the dual purpose of prevention against the novel coronavirus and the rain during the monsoon season. The police ordered 1,000 pieces from a local vendor and it has been delivered. The kits will distributed to various units of the force in the first phase and more will be made depending on the requirement, an officer said.

"I got this idea a fortnight back and got a few pieces made," Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastava told PTI. "After trying it personally at the border duty, it was found to be comfortable." "While developing it, we kept in mind that the visibility of the uniform is essential in enforcement work at hotspots, quarantine centres, police raids and arrests," the ASP said. The officer added that the cost of the kit was only Rs 400.

Apart from prevention against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the kit will also protect the personnel from rain, he said. PTI ABN HMB.