MNRE issues advisory to avoid fake website for registration under PM-KUSUM

Ministry of New & Renewable Energy ( MNRE) has recently noticed that few new websites have cropped up as registration portal for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. Such websites are potentially duping the general public and misusing data captured through the fake registration portal.

To avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE had issued an advisory on 18.03.2019, advising beneficiaries and the general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites. Despite these new cases of fraudulent websites have been noticed again.

Hence it has been again advised by MNRE to all potential beneficiaries and the general public to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites. Ministry has said that any suspected fraudulent website if noticed by anyone, may be reported to it.

Administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on 08.03.2019. Guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued on 22.07.2019. The Scheme provides for the installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid-connected renewable power plants.

The Scheme is being implemented through State Government Agencies. List of these Agencies, implementation Guidelines and other details about the Scheme are available on the official portal of the Ministry: www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit MNRE website or call on helpline number 1800-180-3333.

(With Inputs from PIB)