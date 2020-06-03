Mumbai Cong sets up control room in view of 'Nisarga' cyclone

The Mumbai unit of the Congress has set up a "control room" to assist people in view of the threat posed by the severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' that made landfall in Raigad on Wednesday. The Maharashtra Congress gave this information on its official Twitter handle.

"The Congress is always ready to help you," said the party on the micro-blogging site. It also shared the contact numbers of its key leaders from Mumbai, including Maharashtra ministers Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai wing chief Eknath Gaikwad and party leaders from the city including Ravi Raja and others.