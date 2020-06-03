Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual action plan of Puducherry for FY 2020-21 approved by Jal Jeevan Mission

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water quality testing laboratories at different levels are being established. Community is being involved for surveillance of water quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 17:55 IST
Annual action plan of Puducherry for FY 2020-21 approved by Jal Jeevan Mission
Local communities are encouraged to take responsibility for water supply systems in villages for regular upkeep and operation & maintenance. Image Credit: Flickr

Annual Action Plan of Puducherry for Financial Year 2020-21 was approved by National Jal Jeevan Mission, Govt of India. The Union Territory plans to provide household tap connections to remaining households in 2020-21. For this work, village-level planning involving the local community is in full swing despite CoVid-19. Gram Sabhas are conducted in villages maintaining social distancing. The local community will play a pivotal role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability. Local communities are encouraged to take responsibility for water supply systems in villages for regular upkeep and operation & maintenance. Not the only emphasis is given on revamping of traditional water bodies, but due care also is given on greywater treatment and re-use.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water quality testing laboratories at different levels are being established. Community is being involved for surveillance of water quality. Provision has been made to empower and engage with the community, for which action plan ia prepared to incorporate various planned activities like procurement of kits, the supply of kits to the community, identification of at least five women in every village, training women for use of Field Test Kits, so that water supplied at village level could be tested in situ.

The UT has been advised to focus on 24*7 service delivery in rural areas so that the villages can act as 'utilities' with focus on 'service delivery'. It's also planned to conduct Internet of Things (IoT) based sensor monitoring for water supply in villages.

With summers in full swing, monsoons approaching, and country grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more imperative to provide a livelihood to the migrant workers who have returned to their native villages by providing jobs related to water supply especially water conservation works in every village that will ensure sufficient groundwater availability leading to water security, water availability for agriculture and most importantly will help in the provision of drinking water to every rural household.

Through 'Jal Jeevan Mission', Government of India is making all efforts to provide every rural household in the country a Functional Household Tap Connection for water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis. The objective of this flagship programme is to bring improvement in the lives of rural people by providing potable water at their doorstep and ensure 'ease of living'.

As announced by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his last Independence Day speech, Jal Jeevan Mission envisages providing household tap connections in the rural areas of the country by 2024. Universal coverage of all rural households for safe access to potable drinking water is being ensured under this ambitious Mission. A budget of Rs 3.60 lakh Crore has been allocated for this programme. Special attention is being paid to provide potable water on priority in water-stressed and water quality-affected areas, aspirational districts, SC/ ST habitations, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojna villages, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicentre was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6....

JK administration revokes PSA against Shah Faesal and two PDP leaders

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act PSA against former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, including the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba M...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on optimism over economic revival

Wall Streets major indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq inching closer to a record high, as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest. Microchip T...

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

From Czech-speaking tour guides on the Charles Bridge to cheaper beer at Old Town Square pubs and traditional fried cauliflower on the menu, Prague businesses that rely on tourism are looking local to survive the summer season.Take Jan Vale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020