J&K L-G launches 'MeraVetan' app for government employees

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday launched a salary tracker mobile app 'MeraVetan' aimed at providing salary-related information to government employees, an official spokesman said. With the launch of the MeraVetan App (Version-1), the employees will easily be able to access their salary and other details anytime, the L-G said, while adding that this would especially be useful for those posted in remote and rural areas with no access to the drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs).

He called for more automation of various functions and schemes of the government to facilitate employees as well as the general public. Murmu said a similar application may be developed for pre and post-matric scholarship and integrated social security schemes run by the social welfare department so that the beneficiaries are able to track the scholarship and pension disbursement details.

He also hoped that the app gets upgraded in future to help in income tax calculations and generation of Form-16. It was informed that the MeraVetan mobile app has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) J&K on the Android platform for providing end-to-end computerization of JKPaySys application.

The app is available on JKPaySys main page and instructions for installation and use of the app are available on JKPaySys portal. After installing the app, the employees need to enter their centralized personnel information system (CPIS) ID, date of birth, GPF, and NPS subscription number. In case they don't have this information, they can obtain it from their DDO.

The app enables employees to view details of their salary anywhere at any time. It provides information on pay scale, GPF/NPS subscription, allowances, deductions, GPF/NPS statement, income tax statement, SLI statement, etc. The details of the employees' salary shall be updated every month after payment from the treasury. After drawing the salary bill, employees can view their salary information from the app. It will facilitate the employees to get the salary slip quickly, thereby, reducing the load on DDOs, the spokesman further said.

