One more dies of virus in Punjab, 34 new cases push infection count to 2,376

Punjab reported another fatality due to coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 47 in the state while 34 more people contracted the infection. So far, 2,376 cases have been reported from the state. According to officials, a 64-year-old Jalandhar resident died of the virus at a Ludhiana hospital.

He had diabetes and asthma, an official said, adding that he tested positive for the virus on June 1. Of the fresh 34 cases, seven each were reported from Pathankot and Mohali; three each from Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Hoshiarpur; two each from Patiala, Muktsar and Amritsar; and one each from SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) and Bathinda.

According to a health bulletin, six of the new patients had returned from abroad. Seven people contracted the infection in other states, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, 12 patients—four each in Hoshiarpur and Pathankot; three in Amritsar; and one in Barnala—were discharged from hospitals. With this, the total number of cured persons has touched 2,029, the bulletin said, adding that there are 300 active cases in the state as of now. Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 390 coronavirus cases, followed by 258 in Jalandhar; 200 in Ludhiana; 157 in Tarn Taran; 144 in Gurdaspur; 133 in Hoshiarpur; 125 in Patiala; 120 in Mohali; 105 in SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr); and 102 in Sangrur. Seventy six cases have been reported from Pathankot; 70 in Rupnagar; 68 in Muktsar; 66 in Faridkot; 64 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga; 50 in Bathinda; 46 in Ferozepur; 44 in Fazilka, 38 in Kapurthala; 32 in Mansa; and 24 in Barnala, as per the bulletin. One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.