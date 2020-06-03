Left Menu
Haryana suffers highest single-day spike at 302 cases; 132 from Gurgaon alone

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:02 IST
Haryana on Wednesday suffered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 testing positive for it in the state and 229 in the state’s three worst-hit districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat. Gurgaon alone detected 132 COVID cases, the state’s daily health bulletin revealed. A day earlier, Haryana had reported 296 cases.

With 302 fresh cases, the total cases in Haryana rose to 2,954 with Gurgaon alone having 1,195 cases. Among other districts which reported fresh cases, 69 were from Faridabad, 28 from Sonipat and Narnaul each, 10 from Karnal, eight from Ambala and Hisar each, seven from Rohtak, six from Nuh, and one each from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Panipat and Panchkula, the state Health Department's daily bulletin said.

The total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 1,842 while 1,089 patients have been cured. The state has so far recorded 23 COVID-19 fatalities.

With a spike in cases, the state's recovery rate dropped further from 50.12 per cent on Sunday to 36.87 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling in the state currently stands at 6 days..

