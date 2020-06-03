Ludhiana ASI nabbed for accepting bribe

An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 28,000 for registering a case from a complainant, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday. Complainant Shamsher Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district, had accused ASI Gurjeet Singh of demanding Rs 70,000 for registering a case against those who had beaten up his daughter, as per an official release here.

The ASI was posted at a police station in Ludhiana. The deal was struck at Rs 58,000. The complainant had already paid Rs 30,000 as the first instalment to the ASI, as per the release.

The vigilance team laid a trap and the accused ASI was arrested while accepting the bribe of Rs 28,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the ASI at the Vigilance Bureau police station Ludhiana..