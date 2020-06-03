Delhi: 2 drown in Yamuna while taking bath

Delhi: 2 drown in Yamuna while taking bathPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:51 IST
Two youths drowned while taking a bath in Yamuna in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Wednesday. The victims have been identified as Kunal (18), a resident of Noida’s Chhalara village, and Rohit (15), a resident of Sadarpur Village, they said.
"On Tuesday at 1.27 pm, information was received regarding two youths who drowned in Yamuna river near Madanpur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Police personnel reached the spot and found 10 to 12 people searching for Kunal and Rohit, they said.
A rescue operation was launched but initially the victims couldn't be traced, however, on Wednesday the bodies were recovered, police said..
