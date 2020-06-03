PMC ends tie-up with PFI for burial of Muslim COVID-19 victims

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis objected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation allowing Popular Front of India (PFI) to facilitate the burial of Muslim COVID-19 victims, the Pune civic body has scrapped a similar tie-up here. "We have canceled the arrangement with PFI," said Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

A senior official of the Pune Municipal Corporation said that PFI volunteers were doing a good job by helping with the burials. On Tuesday, Fadnavis took to Twitter to ask why an "anti-national" organization had been roped in by the BMC.

Razi Khan, one of the volunteers of PFI who has been working with PMC in Pune, said that till now PFI has buried the bodies of 107 COVID-19 patients here. "We will meet PMC Commissioner and raise the issue and request him to reconsider the decision. Several corporators have also decided to meet the PMC commissioner in this regard," he added.