PMC cancels agreement with PFI for burial of Muslims COVID-19 victims
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday cancelled the agreement with Popular Front of India (PFI) for the burial of Muslims who die after battling with COVID-19.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:24 IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday cancelled the agreement with Popular Front of India (PFI) for the burial of Muslims who die after battling with COVID-19.
In a notice, the PMC announced that it has cancelled the agreement with PFI Pune and it will not take their help for the burial of Muslims who succumb to COVID-19. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 72,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 38,502 active cases, 31,333 recovered/discharged/migrated and 2,465 deaths.
India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases. The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
