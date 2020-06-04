Left Menu
Work under MGNREGA resumes in J-K's Baramulla with appropriate preventive measures

The work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has resumed in Palhallan village in Baramulla district where the construction of a road is underway.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-06-2020 07:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 07:03 IST
Work under MGNREGA resumes in Jammu and Kashmir.. Image Credit: ANI

The work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has resumed in Palhallan village in Baramulla district where the construction of a road is underway. Village heads said they have taken precautionary measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

"We have provided all labourers with masks and a pair of gloves. They are using hand sanitiser too," said Village head, Basharat Dar. MGNREGA, labour law and a social security measure, facilitates 'right to work' for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes.

Officials said the work has started in many blocks with full force in the union territory. "The work has resumed in full force. Due to COVID-19, we were very behind. The construction work has started for a highway and approximately it costs Rs 2 lakhs and is under process. We started this work to tackle the COVID-19 effects and to help labourers who have faced a huge loss during the pandemic," an official told ANI.

"Labourers cannot work at private places as they are closed so here they have found a job guarantee," she added. (ANI)

