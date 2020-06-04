Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pharma giants seek DCGI's approval to manufacture, sell Remdesivir drug

Two domestic pharmaceutical firms--Mylan and Jubilant Life Sciences have approached the country's top drug regulator--Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek its approval to manufacture and sell anti-viral drug 'Remdesivir' in India to combat COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:18 IST
COVID-19: Pharma giants seek DCGI's approval to manufacture, sell Remdesivir drug
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma Two domestic pharmaceutical firms--Mylan and Jubilant Life Sciences have approached the country's top drug regulator--Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to seek its approval to manufacture and sell anti-viral drug 'Remdesivir' in India to combat COVID-19.

On Tuesday, ANI has reported that the Central Drug Control Standard Organisation (CDCSO) office of DCGI gave its permission to US-based Gilead Sciences for marketing authorisation of its anti-viral drug Remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "Mylan and Jubilant Life Sciences, have submitted their applications to the DCGI. Our subject experts committee reviewed it thoroughly and further recommended to the DCGI for its consideration," said a senior government official familiar with the development.

However, these recommendations have been given on certain conditions, the official said. In the recent past, Gilead had signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with four generic pharma firms -- Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero and Mylan to manufacture and distribute Remdesivir, a potential antiviral therapy for COVID-19.

Following which in May, the three other domestic pharma giants--Cipla, Hetero Labs and BRD also approached to India's drug regulator to make and sell Remdesivir. According to Gilead, under the licensing agreements, the companies have a right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process for Remdesivir to enable them to scale up production quickly.

"The licensees also set their own prices for the generic product they produce. The licenses are royalty-free until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the Public Health Emergency of International Concern regarding COVID-19, or until a pharmaceutical product other than Remdesivir or a vaccine is approved to treat or prevent COVID-19," the company said in a statement. Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat Covid-19.

However, multiple additional clinical trials are ongoing to generate more data on the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19, Gilead said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance stock up 2 pc, nears record high after rights issue

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd RIL traded higher by 2 per cent during the afternoon on Thursday after the company said it has received an overwhelming response to its rights issue worth Rs 53,124 crore which was subscri...

MQM chief Altaf Hussain urges Pentagon to cut military aid to Pakistan

Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM, has appealed to the US Pentagon to stop civilian and military aid to Pakistan in order to end misery, agony and sufferings of minority people of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyb...

"Foolish": Ex-Law Minister Moily on idea of renaming India as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister M Veerappa Moily on Thursday dubbed the idea of renaming India as Bharat or Hindustan as foolish and one with nuisance value. Karnataka BJP too said such a proposal is neither the wish n...

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020