Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belur math to allow in devotees from June 15

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:16 IST
Belur math to allow in devotees from June 15

Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, has decided to throw open its gates TO the devotees from June 15 after putting in place all safety measures required to contain the spread of COVID-19. The gates of the sprawling premises of the Math set up by Swami Vivekananada at Belur near here was closed since the lcokdown was announced in March by the Centre. The Math has devotees from across the globe.

The secretary of Belur Math Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda said in a statement that as the easing down of lockdown measures announced by the Centre and the state did not indicate the threat caused by COVID-19 pandemic is over, the authorities thought it prudent to put in place all the measures required before opening the gates of the Math and all RKM centres in the country for the scores of devotees. The statement was issued on June 1, the day religious places of worship were thrown open by the West Bengal government.

"We had to think about both aspects - the issue of public health and also the wish of our devotees for having a darshan of the shrines of Swami Vivekananda, Sri Sarada Maa and Ramamrishna Paramahansa. But we believe spirituality and sceintific temparament must go hand in hand," he told reporters on Thursday. "Therefore it is imperative for us to consult experts and put in place adequate arrangement and infrastructure" before opening the (Belur Math) gates," he said.

The senior monk said the timing of the opening and closure of the shrine and all other details conforming the health protocol and guidelines will be announced before opening date. The Math complex had become totally out of bound for visitors from March 24 when the lockdown was clamped. There was restricted entry to it since May 16.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 children attacked at elementary school in China, suspect detained

An attacker went on a stabbing spree at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, injuring 37 children and two adults. The attack took place in Cangwu County in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to CNN. All ...

Raj govt assigns probe into SHO’s suicide to CBI

The Rajasthan government has decided to transfer the probe into the alleged suicide by the station house officer of Rajgarh police station in Churu district to the CBI from the state CID-CB. Rajgarh SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi, one of the senior...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

No crisis bogged Basu Chatterjee down, he'd find solutions with smile: 'Byomkesh' star Rajit Kapur

Actor Rajit Kapur describes the first narration for the hit detective series Byomkesh Bakshi by Basu Chatterjee as brief, but the experience of working with the director on the show left him with an everlasting lesson to always retain simpl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020