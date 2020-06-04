Civil contractor shot dead in Navi Mumbai

A 35-year-old civil contractor was shot dead by unidentified persons in Talavali area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Ghansoli-Talavali Road in the afternoon, when Pravin Tayade, who was riding his two- wheeler, was shot in the head by motorcycle-borne assailants, an official said.

The victim was killed on the spot, while the unidentified accused fled the scene, he said. Preliminary investigations seem to indicate that the killing was a result of professional rivalry, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered at Rabale police station and further probe was underway, he added..