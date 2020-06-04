CARA extends timelines for in-country adoption process

The apex adoption body CARA has extended the timelines for in-country adoption process due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19

In a letter dated May 29 addressed to all state adoption resource agencies, district child protection units and specialised adoption agencies, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) said in the wake of the pandemic and the prevailing travel restrictions in India, it has been decided to further extend the period of child matching with prospective adoptive parents (PAPs) till June 30

"Further, the timeline for filing of the petition in court for adoption cases, where the matching process has been completed, has also been extended up to June 30 or till the date the Registry of the Courts open, whichever is later," the letter said. The referral of children to the PAPs have also been suspended till further orders, the letter said.