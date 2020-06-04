Left Menu
Light rains lash Delhi, bring mercury down

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:59 IST
Light rains lashed the national capital on Thursday, bringing the maximum temperature down by a few notches. A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds led to rains in the city and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 90 per cent. The Met department has predicted more rains or thundershower, with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the city on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. A heatwave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the effect of the current western disturbance will continue till June 8, restricting the mercury below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark..

