PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4112 2649 71 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 42 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1988 442 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4417 2121 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 302 222 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 680 189 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 23645 9542 606 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 166 57 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 18601 12667 1155 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 3281 1123 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 384 179 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 3142 1048 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 764 321 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 4320 1610 57 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1588 690 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 94 48 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 8762 5637 377 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 77793 33681 2710 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 124 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 17 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 80 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2478 1481 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 99 36 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2415 2043 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 9862 6490 213 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 27256 14901 220 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3020 1556 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 622 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1153 286 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 9237 5439 245 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 6876 2768 283 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 217389 107485 6223 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 8226 4025 227 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 216919 and the death toll at 6075. The ministry said that 104107 people have so far recovered from the infection.