Combating COVID-19: Health Ministry issues SOP for hospitality sector

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in hotels and hospitality sector units.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday issued a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in hotels and hospitality sector units. The Ministry has issued a set of guidelines that need to be followed by the hospitality sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

These guidelines include -- a) Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.

b) Only asymptomatic staff and guests shall be allowed. c) All staff and guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/masks has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.

d) Adequate manpower shall be deployed by hotel management for ensuring social distancing norms. e) Staff should additionally wear gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

f) All employees who are at higher risk, i.e., older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. g) Proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in outside premises like parking lots-duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

h) Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/masks and gloves as appropriate. Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc., of the vehicle, should be taken up. i) Preferably separate entry and exits for guests, staff and goods/supplies shall be organised. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the hotel as far as feasible. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.

j) The number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms. The use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged. k) Details of the guest -- travel history, medical condition, etc., along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception. (ANI)

