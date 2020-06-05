Left Menu
Bihar COVID-19 death toll reaches 28, cases climb to 4,452

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:13 IST
Bihar reported three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall death toll in the state to 28, the health department said. Also, 126 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 4,452, it added.

The department said in a statement that the latest deaths were reported from Begusarai, Sheohar and Nawada districts. It, however, did not provide details like age, sex, travel history and co-morbidities, if any, suffered by the deceased and whether they died before or after testing positive.

Of the 28 deaths, Khagaria and Begusarai account for three each followed by Patna, Vaishali, Siwan, Bhojpur and Sitamarhi (two each) and Munger, Rohtas, East Champaran, Nalanda, Samastipur, Saran, Bhagalpur, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Jamui, Sheohar and Nawada (one each). Of the 126 fresh cases reported, 94 are from Wednesday, test results of which were received on Thursday morning.

Districts which have reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are Patna (267), Khagaria (257), Begusarai (254), Rohtas (217), Madhubani (201), Bhagalpur (204), Jehanabad (173), Munger (159) and Katihar (156). COVID-19 cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state.

Of the total 4,452 COVID-19 cases in the state, 2,304 are active, 2,120 have recovered while 28 persons have died. The number of samples tested till date is 88,313.

Although the state had reported its first case in March, more than 3,000 people tested positive in May, the spike attributed mainly to the influx of migrants by special trains and other modes of transport. According to data released by the health department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 3,187.

