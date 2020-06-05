Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune police plan to launch "virtual appointment system"

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:38 IST
Pune police plan to launch "virtual appointment system"

The Pune police are planning to launch a "virtual appointment system" which will allow citizens to speak to officers online from their homes and get their complaints and grievances addressed. The initiative, to be initially launched at the police commissionerate, has been conceived in the backdrop of an increase in crime cases since relaxations were granted in the lockdown in the city, a coronavirus hotspot.

In normal course, people with grievances approach the police commissioner's office or the police station concerned. Senior police officials then take cognisance of the matter and initiate necessary action. However, this system was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown which came into force in March-end.

"It has been noticed that there is an increase in crime cases since the lockdown was relaxed in the city. Since police chowkis are shut in view of the pandemic, people may find it difficult to reach out to the police," said police commissioner K Venkatesham. To address the grievances of people, the police are planning to start a "virtual appointment system", he said.

Under the system, people can take prior appointment and speak to officers concerned (one-on-one interaction) about their grievances and get them addressed, Venkatesham said. "If the initiative becomes successful, it can be started at the police station level," he said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Pune

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trumps campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint. The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in ...

Leonardo DiCaprio pledges to 'end disenfranchisement of Black America'

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Friday said that he is donating to different organizations working on equal rights. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor took to social media to make the announcement about his donations and also urged others t...

Singapore plans a coronavirus contact tracing device for all to wear

Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday. The city-state has already developed the firs...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in 9 years, ECB stimulus boosts euro; U.S. jobs eyed

Asian stocks erased early losses on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011 while the euro hovered near a 1-12 month high as Europes central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020