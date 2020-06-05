Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand labourers have to furnish details to govt before going outside state to work: CM

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:17 IST
J'khand labourers have to furnish details to govt before going outside state to work: CM

Migrant labourers venturing outside Jharkhand for work will now have to furnish personal and job details to the state government for easy communication during a crisis situation, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said. The directive comes in the wake of the state government undergoing a strenuous process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return from different places, some as far as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Labourers usually go outside with the help of acquaintances and the administration does not have any idea about their whereabouts. "Therefore, we have decided that if a labourer goes outside for work, they should have the consent of the state government so that arrangements can be made for their safety when required," Soren said.

More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland, officials said. Of these, nearly five lakh have returned by 'Shramik' Special trains, buses and flights, they said.

"The migrant labourers include women and reports said that crimes were committed against them. The state government would like to make efforts for their safety as well," the chief minister told reporters here on Thursday. When labourers go to far-off places for work, the state government should have their details so that assistance could reach them in any eventuality, Soren said.

Asked if all stranded migrants had returned to Jharkhand, the chief minister said many were yet to come..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood lyricist A M Turaz placed under home quarantine after he reaches native village in UP

Bollywood lyricist A M Turaz was placed under home quarantine after he reached his native Sambhalheda village here from Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday. According to Muzaffarnagar district health officials, Turaz...

68 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 9,930

68 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,930 on Friday, said the State Health Department. The total cases include 2,555 active cases and 213 deaths.Meanwhile, t...

Odisha reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,608, the state health department said. After these new cases cropped up, the total number of active cases stands at 1,117.India registered its highes...

Tennis-German Becker does not rule out a return to coaching

German tennis great Boris Becker, who previously worked with reigning world number one Novak Djokovic, has not ruled out a return to coaching, the six-time Grand Slam champion said. During his stint with Becker, Djokovic won six Grand Slam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020