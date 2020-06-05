Conserve nature, don't exploit it, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called upon people to come forward to plant saplings in the interest of future generations and urged them to conserve nature instead of just exploiting it. Chouhan, apparently referring to the positive impact of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, said in the last two months or so air pollution level has come down significantly as vehicles remained off roads.

Tree plantation is the most important message for the coming generations for saving the Earth. People should come forward to plant saplings in the interest of mankind and future generations, conserve nature and avoid its exploitation, a public relations department official quoting Chouhan as saying here. The chief minister was speaking after planting a sapling of Moulshri tree, in the mantralaya (secretariat) garden on the occasion of World Environment Day.

In the last two-and-a-half months, we have seen the different colours of nature as there was no traffic on roads and no pollution. This resulted in clean air and chirping of birds was very pleasing, Chouhan said. Appealing to people to plant at least one tree sapling, he said If you want to save the Earth, then we have to protect the environment. As per scientists, the Earth's temperature is constantly rising which is a matter of concern.

Rising temperatures will result in melting of glaciers and also cause many natural calamities. Therefore, it is the responsibility of people to plant trees which will also increase the level of groundwater, Chouhan said..