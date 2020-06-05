Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lord Jagannth s bathing rituals held sans devotees, social

PTI | Puri | Updated: 05-06-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:00 IST
Lord Jagannth s bathing rituals held sans devotees, social

For the first time in living memory, Lord Jagannaths annual Snan Purnima rituals were held at the 12th century shrine in this seaside pilgrim town on Friday in the absence of devotees due to the lockdown curbs but priests did not wear masks and disregarded social distancing norms. Though a limited number of servitors were required to perform the proceedings, a video showed a large congregation in violation of social distancing precaution needed to ward off the COVID-19 infection.

Many servitors were seen milling around the idols of the presiding deities. The sibling deities were carried out of the main temple at about 1:40 a.m. in a procession by select servitors who had to undergo the test for the coronavirus before they were allowed to participate in the rituals, a prelude to the famous annual Rath Jatra, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world in normal times.

Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, Lord Jagannath and Lord Sudarshan were seated at the bathing altar inside the temple premises where 108 pitchers of scented water was poured on them amid chanting of slokas. The altar is called Snana Bedi. The water was fetched from a well called suna kua (golden well) by Garabadu servitors and poured on the deities.

While 33 pitchers of water was poured on Lord Balabhadra, it was 35 for Lord Jagannath, 22 for Devi Subhadra and 18 for Lord Sudarshan. However, mass chanting of Hari Bol by devotees was sorely missed.

While restrictions on large gatherings under Section 144 of CrPC is in force since 10 pm on Thursday and will continue till 2 pm on Saturday in the town, security has been tightened in order to prevent people from gathering near the shrine, Puri district Collector Balwant Singh said. It was decided to celebrate the 'Snan Purnima' festival without devotees in the presence of a limited number of servitors in order to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines, he had said.

DIG of Police (Central Range) Asish Singh said altogether 38 platoons of police force, each consisting of around 33 personnel, were deployed o ensure smooth conduct of the rituals and prevent any untoward incident. Devotees were, however, given an opportunity to have a glimpse of the rituals through live telecast on television.

Snan Purnima is observed every year on the full-moon day in the month of Jyestha of the Hindu calendar, considered the birthday of Lord Jagannath. After the birth of the Lord, He is bathed during a ritual called Snan Purnima, one of the major rituals before the annual car festival or Rath Jatra.

Legend has it that King Indradyumna, who installed the wooden deities in the temple, had introduced the bathing rituals. After the grand bath, the deities are attired in Hati Besha, the elephant attire, fulfilling the desire of the devotees of Lord Ganesha..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

Two school teachers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in Pakistans restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Friday. The two teachers were going on a bike when the bomb exploded near a stream in Damado...

Singapore plans wearable virus contact tracing device for all

Singapore plans to give a wearable device that will identify people who had interacted with carriers of coronavirus to all of its 5.7 million residents, in what could become one of the most comprehensive contact tracing efforts globally. Th...

Class 10, 12 students with special needs availing scribe facility can skip pending board exams: CBSE

Children with special needs availing facility of scribe can choose not to appear for pending class 10 and 12 board exams as it will be difficult to comply with social distancing norms and their result will be declared as per an alternative ...

Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000

Russia reported 8,726 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 449,834.Officials said 144 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,528. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020