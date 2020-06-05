Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:46 IST
Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 (PTI): In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquorby her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were arrested on Friday, a day after the incident, police said.

The child is suspected to have beaten up by the accused. The Kerala State Women's Commission has on its own registered a case into the rape.

The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two childrento the beach at nearbyPuthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby,where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. "The woman was rescued by a young man who found her in an inebriated state along the road.

He took her in his car to her home and then informed police about the incident," a police officer told PTI. The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help.

A police officer from Kadinamkulam police station here said the arrests will be recorded after verification of facts. Police have recorded the statement of the woman, who was admitted to a government hospital here and later discharged.

The woman toldtelevision channels that the men had also inflicted burns on her body with cigarette butts..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop, father-in-law die in road accident, kin injured: Police

A police inspector and his father-in-law were killed and four others of their family injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the central verge on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, an official ...

Soccer-Chelsea crowned Women's Super League winners in England

Chelsea were awarded the Womens Super League title and Aston Villa were declared the winners of the second-tier Womens Championship by Englands Football Association FA on Friday after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The FA...

Real Heroes of Mumbai Boost Their Immunity by Unconditional Support From Meyer Vitabiotics

- Wellman Wellwoman supplements to support Mumbai Police in preparation to combat COVID- 19 MUMBAI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unleash chaos across the globe, many of us have had the privilege to adj...

Decomposed body of man recovered from drain in north Delhi

A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a drain in north Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday, police said. Police received information regarding a body floating in a drain around 11.30 am, they said.On reaching the site, it was seen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020