Tehsildar, data entry operator held in bribery case in Odisha

A tehsildar and a data entry operator have been arrested by vigilance sleuths in Odisha's Khurda district for allegedly taking Rs 1.20 lakh bribe from a man for conversion of a piece of land into homestead category. The tehsildar of Balianta and the data entry operator in her office were apprehended on Thursday, a vigilance statement said.

The data entry operator was caught red-handed by the officers of the vigilance department, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,20,000 from the complainant, it said. Further investigation is underway, the statement added.