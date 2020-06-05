Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM announces Rs 100 crore emergency relief for Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an emergency relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad due to the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga. "In Raigad district, an immediate inquiry has been ordered into the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga and Rs 100 crore will be provided as emergency relief," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra CM visited Raigad's Alibaug to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Nisarga. Ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Aslam Shaikh and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed officials to file a report on the damage caused by the cyclone within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers. Noting that six persons had lost their lives due to the natural disaster, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to ensure early restoration of electricity in Raigad district, where uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply. (ANI)