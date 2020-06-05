Left Menu
World Environment Day: U'khand inaugurates its biggest biodiversity park in Haldwani

ANI | Haldwani (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:06 IST
A visual of Uttarakhand Forest Research Wing Biodiversity Park in Haldwani [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI) The biggest Biodiversity park of Uttarakhand was inaugurated in Haldwani on Friday on the occasion of the World Environment Day. The park named "Uttarakhand Forest Research Wing Biodiversity Park" is spread over an area of 18-acre. It has around 500 different plant species and over 40 sections that revolve around different environmental themes.

Research Wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department, under Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, IFS inaugurated the park this morning. The park also features Sarv Dharm Vatika with tree species, which are considered holy in different religions. It basically touches all aspects including science, spirituality, health, aesthetics' and conservation.

The biodiversity park also boasts of the medicinal plants and a separate cactus zone consisting of 150 different species of the cactus family It has a depiction of driftwood art made from roots of big trees, pebble art, cone artifacts, and some of the environmental graffiti. (ANI)

