GRMB directs Telangana, AP to submit DPRs of new projects by June 10

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:06 IST
The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) on Friday directed Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of new projects taken up by them by June 10 against the backdrop of the two states complaining against each other over river projects. The ninth meeting of the GRMB was held on Friday in a very cordial manner and the matter of submission of DPRs by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was discussed, Board Chairperson J Chandrashekhar Iyer told reporters.

Telangana agreed to submit the DPRs of the new projects taken up by them on Godavari river for appraisal by GRMB and CWC and for sanction of the Apex Council, as stipulated in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, after obtaining clearance and permission from the Telangana government, he said. Andhra Pradesh, which had submitted one or two volumes of couple of projects earlier, agreed to supplement the remaining the DPRs of new projects taken up on Godavari river for appraisal by GRMB and CWC and for sanction by the Apex Council as stipulated in the Act, he said.

"GRMB has directed both the states to submit the DPR to GRMB latest by 10th of June, 2020," he said. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday directed both the states to submit DPRs of all new projects taken up by them.

The states were directed to submit the DPRs for appraisal and technical clearance by the KRMB and Central Water Commission (CWC) and for sanction by the Apex Council. The two states said they would submit the DPRs.

Acting on complaints by Andhra Pradesh, management boards of Godavari and Krishna recently directed the Telangana government not to go ahead with new projects across the respective inter-state rivers till the projects were appraised and sanction obtained from the apex council of the two states. Earlier, the KRMB had directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to proceed with the irrigation schemes to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir till appraisal is got from KRMB, CWC and the apex council.

The Telangana government had objected to the projects proposed to be taken up by the neighbour. The GRMB was constituted by the Central government as an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Central Government in pursuance of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of such projects, as may be notified by the Centre from time to time.

The Apex Council consists of Union Water Resources Minister and Chief Ministers of the two states.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

