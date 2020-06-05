Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabarimala and Tirumala to host devotees from next week

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:33 IST
Sabarimala and Tirumala to host devotees from next week

Two of India's biggest shrines, Lord Ayyappa Temple in Kerala and that of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh, will reopen for devotees from next week in lines with the Centre's guidelines, but will do so with a slew of restrictions. Older people and children will not be allowed in both the hill shrines, while there will be a cap on the number of devotees allowed darshan in the respective temples.

The Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati will open its doors to devotees on June 11, after a gap of more than 80 days, temple administering body TTD said. The Sabarimala shrine will function from June 9 onwards, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the temples had remained closed to stem the spread of coronavirus but the Centre had recently announced "Unlock 1.0", its graded exit plan from the lockdown, and allowed temples and other religious places of worship to open from June 8 onwards as part of the measure. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) said only 10 per cent of the pre-Covid-19 normal day rush will be now allowed in the shrine.

Only 6,000 devotees per day as against the normal rush of over 60,000 would be allowed and COVID-19 precautions, including six feet distance between each other and wearing of face mask, would be strictly followed, it said. The ban on entry of devotees, enforced on March 20, was being lifted from June 11 and less than 500 people per hour would be permitted entry for 13 hours from dawn to dusk every day, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy told a joint press conference at Tirumala.

Children aged below 10 years and elderly above 65 would not be allowed into the shrine, thronged by devotees from across the country and overseas throughout the year, they said. All TTD employees involved in regulating devotees would be wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) suits.

Studying devotees' travel history and random COVID-19 screening are other measures and those with symptoms of the virus would be immediately quarantined. A total of 3,000 special darshan tickets, each priced at Rs 300, would be available online daily.

The remaining 3,000 would be set apart for free darshan and devotees opting for it can register themselves for the time slot at designated places including Alipiri at the foothills of Tirumala. The online ticket sales would commence from June 8.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sabarimala temple, besides other places of religious worship in Kerala, will start functioning from June 9. These places would be disinfected the previous day. The maximum number of people inside a place of worship will be decided as per its size.

"Only 15 people per 100 square metre, maintaining a six feet distance between each other can be allowed but must restrict to a maximum of 100 people at a time in the premises," he said. The devotees would be allowed to offer worship through a virtual queue and a maximum of 50 people would be allowed.

"Children and aged would not be permitted at the temple," Vijayan said. The chief minister added there will be thermal scans at Nilackal, Pamba and Sannidhanam at Sabarimala and special provision to perform 'Neyyabhishekam', a ritual of offering ghee to the deity.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Electric skateboard-mounted trash collector among U.S. protest volunteers

As protesters chanted near the White House, Michael Piatschak leaned from his one-wheeled electric skateboard, extended a trash-grabbing claw and, like a raptor swooping on prey, snagged a plastic bag off the street and stuffed it into a sh...

North Korea threatens to shut liaison office with South

North Korea on Friday threatened to permanently shut a liaison office with South Korea as it continued to condemn its rival for failing to prevent activists from sending anti-North Korean leaflets across the border. The statement by North K...

Trump plans to open Atlantic sanctuary to commercial fishing -sources

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation on Friday that would open up a conservation area in the Atlantic Ocean to commercial fishing, according to two sources familiar with the plan. The proclamation would allow commercial...

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha seeks estimated amount of Rs 20,000 cr from Center for immediate restoration

The Odisha government has sought an estimated amount of Rs 20,000 crore from the Center to develop disaster resilient infrastructure and immediate restoration of damage caused by the cyclone Amphan. The seven-member Central Team that visite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020