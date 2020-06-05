Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 count crosses 10,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Friday crossed the 10,000-mark as 444 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. The district's COVID-19 count is now 10,419, and 18 deaths on Friday took the toll to 342, he added.

"Thane city has 3,795 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai with 2,643 and Kalyan-Dombivali with 1,327. Mira Bhayander is also approaching the 1000-mark. It now has 903 cases," he informed. Neighbouring Palghar district has 1,140 cases, including 38 deaths so far.