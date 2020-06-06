Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM directs officials to develop foolproof plan to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to come up with a foolproof plan to deal with the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:01 IST
Uttarakhand CM directs officials to develop foolproof plan to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials to come up with a foolproof plan to deal with the surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. The chief minister on Friday held a meeting to review the situation of the virus in Dehradun and said that a comprehensive sanitization should be done during the closure of the district for Saturday and Sunday.

"Saturday and Sunday for two days during the closure of Dehradun ensure comprehensive sanitization, more police personnel should be deployed in crowded places to maintain the physical distance, strict monitoring in the container zone should be done, increase testing as much as possible," Rawat said. The Chief Minister said that priority should be given to Patient Care Management, special attention should be paid to elderly people who are sensitive to corona infection, people suffering from serious diseases.

"There should be no leakage in contact tracing of corona infected people, doctors, and health workers should be protected from infection, strict action should be taken wherever physical distancing, mask essentiality, and other standards are violated," he said. MLA Khajandas, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, DGP Anil Kumar Ratuli, Secretary Amit Negi, Nitesh Jha, Commissioner Garhwal, Ravinath Raman, Shailesh Bagoli, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, DM Ashish Shrivastava, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the view of surging cases of COVID-19, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastav had ordered to keep market and government offices closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, he assured that essential services will be allowed to operate in the district.

District Magistrate said that people will be prosecuted under IPC if found violating the rules. With 16 more cases in the state, the total number of COVID-19 has increased to 1,215 in Uttarakhand.

"A total of 16 more COVID-19 cases have been found in Uttarakhand today, the total number of the cases now stands at 1,215 in the state, "Health Department said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. oil for Belarus reaches Europe as country seeks to stand up to Russia

A tanker carrying the first shipment of U.S. crude oil destined for Belarus reached the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania late on Friday. Belarus is looking to reduce its near complete energy dependence on its close ally Russia, after a row wit...

Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer

Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.The point wed like to get to later in the year - hopefully later in the summer -...

Entertainment News Roundup: Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion; Not a billionaire, but Kylie Jenner is highest-paid celebrity and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion for climate change movieAmerican actress Whoopi Goldberg has leant her voice to an Extinction Rebellion animated film highlighting t...

Health News Roundup: Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus; UK government orders expanded use of face maks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gargling with bleach Americans misusing disinfectants to prevent coronavirus, survey findsMore than a third of Americans misused cleaners and disinfectants to try to prevent infection by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020