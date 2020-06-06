Left Menu
ECoR officials to sponsor gifts for babies born on board Shramik Special Trains

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials will sponsor gifts to the newborn babies born on board Shramik Special trains, Official said on Friday.

ECoR official giving gift coupon to mother of a baby born on board Shramik Special Train. Image Credit: ANI

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials will sponsor gifts to the newborn babies born on board Shramik Special trains, Official said on Friday. As per the press statement of ECoR, East Coast Railway General Manager Vidya Bhushan on Friday made an announcement that ECoR officials, on a personal and voluntary sponsorship basis, will sponsor a gift coupon to the newborn babies in ECoR jurisdiction.

"As a novel gesture, Vidya Bhushan himself sent a gift amount of Rs. 5,000 for the said baby. Other senior officials have volunteered to sponsor gift items in subsequent cases, if any, of babies born in Shramik Special Trains," the statement reads. The statement further said that in East Coast Railway jurisdiction, three babies have been born and all the three babies along with their mothers were properly shifted to Government Hospitals.

A total of 37 babies including were reported to have been born on Shramik Special Trains since May 1. Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating "Shramik Special" trains from May 1, 2020. (ANI)

