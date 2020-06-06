Left Menu
Development News Edition

Silver Lake, co-investors to invest additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio platforms

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited on Saturday announced that American private equity giant Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, in addition to the Rs 5,655.75 crore of investment which was announced on May 4.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-06-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 07:37 IST
Silver Lake, co-investors to invest additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio platforms
Defying COVID-19 crisis, Jio platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 cr from leading tech investors in less than 6 weeks [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited on Saturday announced that American private equity giant Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, in addition to the Rs 5,655.75 crore of investment which was announced on May 4. Notably, this brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors to Rs 10,202.55 crore. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading technology investors in less than six weeks.

Commenting on the aggregate investment brought by Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, "Silver Lake and its co-investors are valued partners as we continue to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. We are pleased to have their confidence and support, as well as the benefit of their leadership in global technology investing and their valued network of relationships, as we drive the Indian Digital Society's transformation." "I would like to emphasise that Silver Lake's additional investment in Jio Platforms, within a span of five weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a strong endorsement of the intrinsic resilience of the Indian economy, which will surely grow bigger with comprehensive digital enablement," he added.

Commenting on the investment, Egon Durban, Silver Lake Co-CEO and Managing Partner, stated, "We are excited to increase our exposure and bring more of our co-investors into this opportunity, further supporting Jio Platforms in its mission to bring the power of high-quality and affordable digital services to a mass consumer and small businesses population. The investment momentum behind Jio validates a compelling business model and underscores our admiration for Mukesh Ambani, his team and their courageous vision in creating and building one of the world's most remarkable technology companies." Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India, with millions of subscribers.

Jio Platforms has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by leading technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality, and blockchain. Jio's vision is to enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers so that all of them can enjoy the fruits of inclusive growth. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would never agree with anybody dis...

China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination

China on Friday advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination a...

China urges citizens to shun Australia as dispute simmers

China is advising its citizens not to visit Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against Asians, in what appears to be Beijings latest attempt to punish the country for advocating an investigation into the coronavirus pandem...

Trump: Brees shouldn't have backed off flag comments

President Donald Trump on Friday criticized Drew Brees decision to publicly apologize and walk back his comments about disrespecting the flag. The New Orleans Saints quarterback apologized Thursday for comments he made one day earlier that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020