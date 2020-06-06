Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale

To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday. The office of the Chief Minister (CMO) tweeted about the constitution of the SIT today.

"Promising strict action against all those involved, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period," the tweet read. Earlier this year on April 7, amid the nationwide lockdown, Dirba Police in Sangrur district had arrested eight people for transporting liquor from Dirba to Dharamgarh in Punjab.

A total of 3,600 bottles of liquor were seized at the time. (ANI)