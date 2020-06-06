Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale
To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:28 IST
To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday. The office of the Chief Minister (CMO) tweeted about the constitution of the SIT today.
"Promising strict action against all those involved, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period," the tweet read. Earlier this year on April 7, amid the nationwide lockdown, Dirba Police in Sangrur district had arrested eight people for transporting liquor from Dirba to Dharamgarh in Punjab.
A total of 3,600 bottles of liquor were seized at the time. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarinder Singh
- Punjab
- Special Investigation Team
- Sangrur district
ALSO READ
Punjab's doubling rate in COVID-19 cases is 98 days: Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh clears appointments of 8 next of kin of martyrs
Centre against free power to farmers, alleges Punjab CM Amarinder Singh; dares SAD to leave NDA
Will definitely contest 2022 Assembly elections, says Captain Amarinder Singh