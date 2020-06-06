Four held in businessman's killing

Police on Saturday arrested four people in connection with the killing of a 38-year-old businessman in Mangaluru taluk. The businessman, Abdul Latheef, was hacked to death in broad daylight by the gang at Mulki on Friday, police said.

Two friends of the businessman who were with him were also attacked. All the three, who suffered injuries, were taken to a hospital where Latheef succumbed, police said.

Police have seized the weapons and vehicles used to commit the crime. Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the killing and to trace other people involved in the crime, police added.