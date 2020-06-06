Left Menu
NE states emerged as role model in tackling COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:36 IST
The minister said the last year has seen significant development in infrastructure, energy and other sectors in the Northeast. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Northeastern region has emerged as a role model in more ways than one, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Releasing a book on the achievements of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in the first year of the Modi government's second term, Singh said the region achieved successes in many areas due to the priority and patronage received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in the last six years.

"After emerging as a successful model for development in the last six years, the region has also become a role model in corona management and again by reverting back to normal working conditions, it has presented a model for the entire country to emulate the same," he said. The minister congratulated the DoNER team for achieving 100 per cent expenditure during 2019-20 and said there has been significant progress in terms of road, rail and air connectivity, helping facilitate the movement of goods and people not only across the region but also across the country.

Since March, the region has received more than 400 tonnes of air cargo supply, apart from parcel facilities, he said. Singh said bamboo will get a special impetus in the post-COVID-19 era and the region will witness young entrepreneurs making a mark in different fields.

The minister said the last year has seen significant development in infrastructure, energy and other sectors in the Northeast. Under the government policy of earmarking at least 10 per cent of Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for development of NER, Rs 53,374 crore was provided to NE states at Revised Estimate (RE) stage by 55 non-exempt departments.

The railways allocated Rs 4,745 crore in addition to GBS. The allocation under 10 per cent GBS has been rising sharply reflecting the focus of the Prime Minister on the Northeast, Singh said. He said some of the major projects which have been approved, started or completed in the last one year in the NER and significant achievements of the Ministry of DoNER include approval at a cost of Rs 9,265 crore Indradhanush Gas Grid Project to lay a 1,656 km-long North East Gas Pipeline Grid covering all eight states, the beginning of the work on Greenfield Hollongi airport for capital connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh.

The project with an estimated cost of Rs 955.67 crore is likely to be completed by December 2022. The railways have also completed Belonia-Sabroom (39.12 km) Railway-line for providing easy access to Southern Tripura and Chattogram Port in Bangladesh, he said.

