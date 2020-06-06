OPEC+ endorses one-month extension to oil cuts - sources

OPEC+ endorses one-month extension to oil cuts - sourcesReuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:22 IST
OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts by one month until the end of July, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters after the group held a video conference.
The group, known as OPEC+, also demanded countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, compensate with extra cuts in July to September.
