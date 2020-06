Delhi govt directs hospitals to procure, stock PPE kits, oxygen masks for 3 months

Delhi government hospitals have been directed to procure and stock "sufficient supplies" of medical equipment like personal protection equipment kits and oxygen masks for at least the next three months amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, officials said on Saturday. Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla in an order issued on Friday said it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of beds, consumable and infrastructure.

Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513 -- was recorded on June 3.

"All designated MS/MD/director of COVID and non-COVID hospitals under government of Delhi are directed to procure and stock sufficient supplies of surgical consumables, oxygen masks and all necessary accessories required for oxygen therapy, PPE kits, gloves, masks, etc., at least for thr coming three months," the order said..