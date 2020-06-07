MP forest dept traps leopard from IIT Indore campus

A leopard that wandered into the501-acre Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore campus inSimrol area near here was trapped on Sunday morning and handedover to the forest department, an official said

The leopard was spotted in the campus, some 30kilometres from the city, on Wednesday after which a cage wasplaced to trap it, he added

"There are forests surrounding the campus and theleopard may have wandered in from there. A leopard was caughtfrom the campus last year as well. A hyena has also been seenhere," an official said.