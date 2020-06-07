Left Menu
Maharashtra returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:55 IST
A person who had recently returned to Meghalaya from Maharashtra has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state to 34, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday. "Another resident of Meghalaya who has come from Maharashtra has tested positive for COVID19. Person is under quarrantine in East Khasi Hills," he tweeted.

Of the 34 cases, 20 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one has died, Sangma added. As many as 13,509 stranded Meghalaya residents have returned to the state so far, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The state recorded its first COVID-19 case on April 13 after a 69-year-old doctor, with no travel history, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The doctor died two days after contracting the disease while eight of his family members, three domestic help and one of his friends had also tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said, adding they have recovered.

