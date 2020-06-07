Asiatic Society bulletin to feature excerpt from 'Ain-i- Akbari' on 16th century storm

An excerpt from the original Persian text of 'Ain-i-Akbari' by Abul Fazl on a major storm in the 16th century will feature in an article in the new bulletin of the Asiatic Society, a spokesman of the institute said. The 'Ain-i-Akbari' or the 'Administration of Akbar', is a 16th-century detailed document recording the administration under Mughal emperor Akbar, written by his court historian Abul Fazl.

The monthly issue of the Asiatic Society which will feature several articles on storms apart from topics like COVID-19 and environment, will contain the original Persian excerpt along with its English transliteration by a British scholar, a spokesman of Asiatic Society told PTI on Sunday. The article with the excerpt from the 'Ain-i-Akbari' has been written by two scholars describing the storm which had lashed parts of the country in the 16th century.

There will be another interesting write-up on Henry Piddington who had pioneered scientific studies on tropical cyclones in the Indian seas and published articles on individual cyclones in journals of the Asiatic Society during 1838-1858, the spokesman said. "The article by a well-known academician and researcher will refer to Paddington's views on a cyclone committee about environment and climate changes vis-a-vis recurrence of cyclone. These views seem so topical even today," the spokesman said.

In another article by a Jadavpur University professor, scenes from a 1916 cyclone in Kolkata will be described. "The two parts of the old Howrah bridge had to be chained to the base during the 1916 cyclone and the description was unearthed from records by the researcher- professor," he said.

During the recent cyclone Amphan and another cyclone Bulbul in 2019 too, wheels of several trains had to be chained to the tracks, he said. The bulletin will also have articles on the impact of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan on the environment and steps to maintain good hygiene during the coronavirus crisis.