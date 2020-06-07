Thane courts should start work from Jul 1: Bar association

Thane courts should start work from Jul 1: Bar associationPTI | Thane | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:35 IST
The Thane District Courts BarAssociation on Sunday said courts here should start from July1 and not on June 8, when several restrictions of thecoronavirus-induced lockdown are set to be eased
After a meeting of members from Thane, Navi Mumbai,Shahapur, Bhiwandi, Vasai and Kalyan on Sunday, a spokespersonfor the association said bail and urgent matters can he heardin the current way till June 30
He said the district judge would be informed about thedecisions taken at the meeting.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Navi Mumbai
- Vasai
- Bhiwandi
- Kalyan