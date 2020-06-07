PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4659 2660 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 49 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2565 615 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4972 2405 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 315 273 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 923 259 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 27654 10664 761 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 267 65 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 19617 13324 1219 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 4143 1295 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 408 214 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 3467 1126 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1039 473 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 5452 2132 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1914 803 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 99 50 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 9228 6108 399 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 82968 37390 2969 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 172 52 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 34 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 34 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 118 8 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2856 1894 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 119 49 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2515 2092 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 10385 7050 234 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 31667 16999 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3496 1710 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 695 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1341 498 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 10103 5908 268 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 7738 3119 311 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 241048 119456 6895 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 3181 1597 37 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 246628 and the death toll at 6929. The ministry said that 119293 people have so far recovered from the infection.