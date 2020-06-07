Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Dharavi shows signs of flattening of virus curve, cases fall'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:04 IST
'Dharavi shows signs of flattening of virus curve, cases fall'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In apparent signs of flattening of the coronavirus curve, Dharavi, believed to be Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai and also a hotspot, has reported not a single COVID-19 death in the last six days while 939 of the total 1,899 patients have recovered, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said on Sunday. While 34 people tested positive for coronavirus on June 1, the number has now come down to 10.

"Dharavi has not reported a single death in the last six days, which is the first major indicator that we are on the right track. The number of people getting discharged is also increasing," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G northward of BMC. He said 939 of the total 1,899 cases have been recovered.

"Dharavi area has reported 71 deaths so far. But the real change is (reflected) in the daily testing of samples. A total of 34 people had tested positive for coronavirus on June 1 which has now come down to 10," said Dighavkar. This is at a time when Mumbai city has been reporting a rise in cases and deaths. As of June 6, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 47,354 cases and 1,577 deaths.

Meanwhile, Dighavkar attributed the lower number of cases to aggressive screening and testing of suspected cases in Dharavi with activation of fever clinics. "With the help of fever clinics, we could identify the people showing symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection. We isolated them immediately which helped in either containing further transmission of the virus or spreading any kind of infection from those who are feeling unwell," he said.

Dharavi in central Mumbai had reported the first coronavirus case on April 1, almost a week after the national lockdown came into force. Since then, the area has become a focal point as it has been the home to many small-scale industries. Dharavi is also a major supplier of informal labor.

Other BMC officials said the largescale exodus of people during the lockdown could have also contributed to lower number of cases. "Dharavi offers jobs to hundreds of thousands of people. With continued extensions to the lockdown, a sizable number of people have left the slum for their homes. This helped us in ensuring physical distancing to some extent," an official said.

He also thanked NGOs and corporate houses for providing food, medicines, and medical equipment.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 213 new cases, Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 3448

The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Sunday soared to 3,448 with the addition of 213 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. Out of the new registered cases, 209 are male whereas 4 are females, Dr Bikas...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...

Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new principal secy of Delhi govt's Health and Family Welfare dept

Senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare department of the Delhi government, an official order said on Sunday. Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS AGMUT cadre, will be posted as principa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020