7 more test positive for coronavirus in HP, State total at 407

With seven more positive cases reported for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state tally for coronavirus cases have reached to 407. "Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 407 out of which 188 cases are active, "Himachal Pradesh Health Department said on Sunday.

Out of 1,367 people tested on Sunday, four have resulted positive and 726 tested COVID-19 negative. However, 637 samples' results are still awaited. The state has reported 210 patients recovered while five have succumbed to COVID-19. (ANI)